AfDB introduces new model to allow faster disbursement

Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Photo: AfDB
Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Photo: AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has introduced a new Development and Business Delivery Model (DBDM) to improve performance, accountability and streamline processes for faster loan disbursement on the continent.

The bank announced this in the January edition of its newsletter issued by its Nigeria Country Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The newsletter said the introduction of the DBDM would usher in significant structural and procedural changes in the bank.

It said that the Nigeria Country Office would now be known as the Nigeria Country Department (RDNG) with effect from Jan. 1.

The newsletter stated that Nigeria would be the only AfDB country office with departmental status.

It said that the Nigeria Country Department would be the largest single office of the AfDB overseeing a portfolio of 6.1 billion dollars and dealing with 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“The DBDM is designed to enable the bank to deliver on its development priorities, the high fives (5s) to light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialise Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.“

The bank said the DBDM would also move the bank closer to its clients and improve its work efficiency. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.