“Over 30,600 seats on all our routes have been opened for sale at these low fares.

“We believe this valentine promo, which we have unveiled as we countdown to the month of love, will not only be convenient for our teeming passengers, but it will encourage them to travel more and spend more time with family and friends.’’

He said the offer would lapse on February 14.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has announced that it will increase its frequency to Port Harcourt from Jan. 30. (NAN)