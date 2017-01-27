No going back on FOREX policy, says CBN

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said that it will not reverse its

foreign exchange policy depite the pressure and continuous attacks by

“unpatriotic elements”.

The apex bank made this known in a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor,

CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, on Friday.

The CBN, the statement said, has been the subject of continued attack

on its policies by a group of Nigerians, whose real interests are

unpatriotic.

“Intelligence reports at the disposal of the Bank reveal the

involvement of some unpatriotic elements funding the push to have the

CBN and the Federal Government reverse its FOREX policy, which is

aimed at conserving foreign exchange, stimulating agriculture and

manufacturing and also promoting exports,” the statement said.

“While we respect the rights of every Nigerian or stakeholder to their

respective views, we find it curious that certain interests have

remained persistent in their move to misinform the larger public, with

the intention of discrediting genuine efforts at managing the economy,

thereby creating public distrust and panic within the financial

system.

“Indeed, self-centered individuals, who have failed to assail our

patriotic position, have resorted to the sponsorship of serial

propaganda to misinform and mislead the public on the objectives of

our policies.”

The apex bank said that the present economic challenges that the

nation faces have been worsened by past practice of frittering away

huge earnings made from oil sales.

The statement added that the CBN’s decisions on FOREX

management are prompted by the challenge posed by the level of

depletion of the country’s reserves, arising from issues such as a

drastic reduction in oil earnings, speculative attacks and round

tripping.

“It is pertinent to note that pressures on the country’s foreign

reserves have persisted due to a huge fall in the monthly foreign

earnings, which fell from over US $3.2 billion sometime in 2013 to

below $500 million per month sometime in 2016, when the demand for the

US dollar, particularly by importers, continued to rise considerably.

“In spite of the challenges and the basic economic fact that countries

earn dollars from international trade, we have ensured we meet the

genuine demand of importers to pay for eligible imports and other

transactions within available resources,” the statement said.

The CBN however said that it had continued to ensure that there is

liquidity and transparency in the FOREX market, noting that it will

continue to intervene in critical sectors of the economy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

continues to ensure that inflation remains within manageable limits;

intervene in critical sectors of the economy, through injection of

much-needed capital to promote growth and employment; promote

export-driven industrialisation; provide access to credit to farmers

and small scale entrepreneurs at single digit rates, to create wealth;

protect the interest of Bank customers in Nigeria; and above all,

ensure that the masses of our country’s low income earners are

protected from the vagaries of high naira depreciation.”