Fidelity Bank CEO receives 8 awards won by bank’s ‘Tough Job’ Campaign

The CEO of top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, was last week presented with the 8 awards won by the Bank’s ‘Tough Job’ campaign at the recently concluded 2016 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF).

Tough job won silver for radio, another silver for film, a bronze for Best Use of Production Design & Art Illustration whilst the bank’s logo took home a bronze in the radio category.

Fidelity Bank’s (Our Word) campaign won bronze in radio under the Investment & Other Financials products category whilst ‘Tough Job’ picked bronze each for “Best Use of Film Editing” and Film prize, under the Bank & Investment category.

Speaking in Lagos, when the awards were presented to him at the bank’s corporate head office, Nnamdi Okonkwo who dedicated the feat to the bank’s esteemed customers said “to be recognized at LAIF validates the hard work that we have put into the development and execution of our new corporate identity”.

According to Mr. Okonkwo, the new identity reinforces its overall transformation and also strengthens its focus on the youth segment and overall service excellence. He pointed out that the lender has not only raised the bar in the area of customer service delivery but also remains focused on attaining its renewed vision of becoming a vibrant and millennial brand.

“We are highly delighted to share this success with our agency, 7even Interactive, who led the creative effort and worked with us throughout the rebranding process,” he said.

Produced in Nigeria, the campaign’s multi-dimensional application has been trending on the social media and other platforms. The ‘Tough Job’ campaign brings to the forefront the arduous responsibilities the bank owes its teeming customers. It underscore’s Fidelity Bank’s preparedness to run through ‘brick walls’ in the pursuit of positive and long lasting solutions to the banking and financial needs of the people.

The Chief Operations Officer, 7even Interactive, Taiwo Agboola said, “We appreciate the opportunity you’ve given us to show our creativity. We are delighted to continue to push boundaries, working with the Fidelity brand”.

The award winning ‘Tough Job’ Campaign was shortlisted at the last African Cristal Festivals Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco. This is significant because Fidelity is the first Nigerian bank to have its work shortlisted for this award.