Bill to mandate govt agencies to patronise Nigerian products gets second reading

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through second reading a bill to mandate consumption of local products by government agencies.

Lawmakers argued that the bill would help spur sales for local manufacturers.

Kogi State representative, Buba Jibril, who sponsored the bill, said the legislation seeks to mandate government ministries, departments and agencies to give priority to local manufacturers and indigenous companies in the procurement of goods, works and services.

It would also prohibit the exclusion of locally produced goods in the procurement process.

The move is part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to minimise consumption of foreign goods in order to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

