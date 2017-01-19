Lagos, Ogun top list of revenue earners for first half 2016

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, says Lagos and Ogun states ‎were the top Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, earning states for the first half of 2016.

According to the IGR report released by the NBS on Wednesday, Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue figure of

N150.59 billion in first half 2016, followed by Ogun State with N28.15 billion.

Nasarawa State, however, generated the lowest revenue for the period under reference at N1.05 billion.

The report also added that seven states were yet to report their H1 2016 internally generated revenue figures. The states are Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Oyo, Rivers and Sokoto.

Analysis of the figures released shows that among states in the south, Ekiti recorded the lowest IGR at N1.19 billion, followed by Imo State at N2.71 billion.

Among states in the North, Kano recorded the highest IGR at N17.23 billion, followed by Kwara and Kaduna states with N8.22 billion and N7.74 billion respectively.

A total of N317.79bn was generated by 29 states that have reported their H1 2016 Internally Generated Revenue figures and the revenue was generated across various earnings, including the Pay As You Earn, PAYE; Direct Assessment; Road Taxes; Revenue from Ministries, Departments and Agencies; and other taxes.

States IGR data is computed by the NBS and the Joint Tax Board from official records and submissions by the State Boards of Internal Revenue.

These submissions are then validated and authenticated by the Joint Tax Board which is chaired by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and has the NBS and the 36 State Boards of Internal Revenue as members.