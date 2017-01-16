Kwara, Bayelsa, Kebbi pay highest price for petrol in December

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that three states, Kwara, Bayelsa and Kebbi, recorded the highest average price of N152 per litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol in December.

The PMS Price Watch report for December 2016 released by the NBS in Abuja, stated that the average petrol price for the month was N147 across the country.

The report stated that Lagos, Oyo and Akwa Ibom States sold at lowest average price of N144 per litre even below the recommended price of N145.

This report presents average monthly prices reportedly paid by households for PMS across the 36 States and FCT.

(NAN)