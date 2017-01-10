Nigeria’s economy our focus in 2017 — Reps

Related News

The House of Representatives will prioritise policies that will help take Nigeria’s economy out of recession in 2017, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday.

The Speaker said this when he delivered his welcome address to members of the parliament who just resumed from a 26-day recess to mark the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“My honourable colleagues, the economy must be our central focus in 2017,” Mr. Dogara said.

“Measures to exit Nigeria out of recession must be the critical aspect of our legislative activities.”

“We must ensure that we take no prisoners in accomplishing this task.”

Nigeria’s economy slipped into recession after contracting for two consecutive quarters in 2016.

The Speaker also outlined other areas of urgent interest for lawmakers to include “critical bills designed to stimulate and streamline our economy such as the Public Procurement Act amendment, Federal Competition Bill, Petroleum Industry bill, etc will receive expeditious consideration.

“Important Bills on Constitution alteration and Amendment to the Electoral Act also deserve expeditious consideration and passage.”

In passing the 2017 budget, Mr. Dogara said the parliament will display more transparency, accountability and discipline.

“We would ensure that the procedure and process of consideration and passage of the 2017 budget are transparent, inclusive and professionally handled.

“The details of the Budget should be debated and passed in Plenary to avoid those needless pitfalls that normally characterise the budget process,” Mr. Dogara said.