Cater for “hunger-displaced” Nigerians, Soyinka tells Nigerian govt

The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called on the Nigerian government to cater for “hunger-displaced” Nigerians.

Mr. Soyinka made this call in Lagos while beating the end of the year trading gong at the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Friday.

The Nobel Laureate, who said the economy is in trouble, disclosed that more Nigerians need government’s palliative measures as the economy bites harder.

“Instead of thinking only of internally displaced people, we can now really think of hunger-displaced people and cater for them the same way as we are catering for internally displaced people.

“Because I have seen enough and I have interacted enough with people to know that there is serious problem,” Mr. Soyinka said.

He, however, charged different institutions including churches, mosques and colleges to provide feeding and relief materials for the people.

Earlier in his remarks, Sam Ndata, the market doyen for the day, expressed his appreciation to Mr. Soyinka for honouring the invitation.

Mr. Ndata remarked that the good impression international financial experts have about the market is partly because of Mr. Soyinka’s international reputation.

“The Capital Market is proud of you,” he said.

Mr. Ndata thereafter led a special prayer held by market analysts at the event.

In his address shortly before beating the gong, Mr. Soyinka expressed optimism about the state of the economy.

“With the striking of the gong, recession will disappear”, he said.

Mr. Soyinka was at the event in the company of his son Makin Soyinka, Dotun Ransome-Kuti, and Gboyega Ransome-Kuti.