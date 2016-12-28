Soyinka to ring Nigeria Stock Exchange year-end closing gong

Wole Soyinka Photo: dailytimes.com.ng
Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, will on Friday ring the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, year-end trade closing gong.

The event holds at the 9th Floor Gallery, Stock Exchange House, 2/4 Customs Street, Lagos.

A statement signed by the NSE’s media relations officer, Joseph Kadiri, said that the event is slated to kick-off by 11:30 a.m.

“A Nigerian playwright and poet; the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, the first African to be honoured in that category, Prof. Wole Soyinka will pay a courtesy visit to The Nigerian Stock Exchange and sound the Year End Trade Closing Gong,” the statement said.

