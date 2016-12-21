British Airways to operate normal schedule flights on Christmas, Boxing Days

Related News

The British Airways on Wednesday said that it planned to run a full schedule on Christmas and Boxing Day despite proposed industrial action by Unite (Britain and Ireland’s biggest trade union).

This was contained in a statement issued by Nosakhare Emma-Iyamu of QuadrantMSL GROUP that anchors the airline’s media activities,

The statement quoted Alex Cruz, British Airways CEO and chairman, as saying: “We are making sure that this attempt to ruin Christmas for thousands of our customers will fail.

“Over the weekend, we had been working on detailed contingency plans to ensure that we are able to operate our normal flight programmes from all our airports on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“We urge Unite to abandon this strike call, which is serving only to cause anxiety among our mixed fleet cabin crew colleagues.

“Our mixed fleet crew do a tremendous job for our customers. They earn a competitive salary package, with all crew working full-time receiving a minimum of £21,000 a year.

“We are seeking to improve this package and we encourage Unite to start a positive dialogue with us about our proposals.

“We will continue to seek a non-disruptive solution to issues of concern to our mixed fleet colleagues.

“That is why we initiated the talks at the conciliation service today,” the statement said.

(NAN)