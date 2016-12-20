Aero Contractors resumes flight operations

Related News

Aero Contractors airlines on Tuesday announced the resumption of its scheduled services across the country from December 21.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Fola Akinkuotu, made the confirmation in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Akinkuotu noted that the airline resumed operation after a near four month self-imposed suspension.

According to him, the suspension of flight is embarked upon as a strategic business realignment to re-position the airlines and return it to the part of profitability.

Mr. Akinkuotu explained that the airlines was re-launching schedule services to Lagos, Abuja, Warri and Port Harcourt, using its Boeing 737-400/500 and the Dash8-Q400.

He said that this was with the expectation that as more aircraft returned to service, more routes would be re-opened.

“We are delighted to inform our esteemed customers that our schedule operation is back.

“Full flights will commence on Thursday December 22, 2016 with consistent passenger demand despite the suspension of schedule services.

“This patronage reinforces the strength of our brand and the quality of our service.”

Mr. Akinkuotu said that the airline was aware of the impact the four months suspension had on its staff and highly esteemed customers.

“Hence our move to return to operations is to continue to offer the most reliable, safe and secure operations, which the airline is renowned for.

“We urge our passengers with existing tickets prior to the suspension to contact our Ticket Desks/Call Centre to re-book their tickets free of charge.

“However, those who would prefer a refund may send in their refund requests from January 9, 2017.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aero is the Nigeria’s oldest aviation company with 57 years flying experience.

(NAN)