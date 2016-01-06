Nigeria Customs Service gets new management team – See Full List

Related News

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, a retired colonel, has charged members of the new Management of Nigeria Customs Service to re-dedicate themselves to hard work and commitment to nation building through efficient and effective service delivery, a statement by Wale Adeniyi, the spokesperson for the Customs, said Wednesday.

Mr. Ali gave this charge after the decoration of 14 new members of management at the Customs headquarters. While congratulating them, he expressed happiness that the newly decorated officers were appointed purely based on merit devoid of lobbying and any external influence.

The ceremony, which marked the formal constitution of a new management for the Service, brought on board six Deputy Comptrollers-General, namely Suleiman Idris, Ukaigwe Paul, Umar Iya, Ugo Daniel, Warikoru Austin and Adeyemo Grace.

Also decorated were eight Assistant Comptrollers-General following a restructuring process that led to the retirement of some members of the former management.

To the new team the comptroller-general said, “We must deliver on our mandate and work towards making 2016 the best year in the Nigeria Customs Service”.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted Officers, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in-charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Service, Idris Suleiman, expressed gratitude to God for providing the type of leadership in the nation and the NCS in particular.

He said with a leadership that leads by example as exemplified by Mr. Ali, it becomes easy for well-meaning subordinates to key in and work towards the achievement of the Service mandate.

While thanking the President and Commander in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Suleiman assured Mr. Ali of their unquestionable loyalty and dedication to the course of nation building through hardwork and commitment to honest Service delivery.

LIST OF NEWLY DECORATED MEMBERS OF CUSTOMS MANAGEMENT

1. DCG SULEIMAN IDRIS IBRAHIM

(FINANCE, ADMINISTRATION AND TECHNICAL SERVICE)

2. DCG UMAR IYA ABUBAKAR

(TARIFF AND TRADE)

3. DCG UKAIGWE, PAUL CHIGOZIE, fsi

(STRATEGIC RESEARCH &POLICY)

4. DCG UGO DANIEL AYEGBA

(ENFORCEMENT, INSPECTION & INVESTIGATION)

5. DCG WARIKORU AUSTEN AYAPAYEFA

(HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT)

6. DCG GRACE OLABANKE ADEYEMO

(EX AND INDUSTRIAL INCENTIVE CISE, FREE TRADE ZONE)

7. ACG SANUSI UMAR

(HEADQUARTERS)

8. ACG AREMU OLATUNJI

(COMMANDANT STAFF COLLEGE)

9. ACG CHIDI AUGUSTINE

(ZONAL COORDINATOR ZONE ‘D’)

10. ACG AZAREMA ABDULKADIR

(ZONAL COORDINATOR ZONE ‘C’)

11. ACG DANGALADIMA AMINU

(ZONAL COORDINATOR ZONE ‘B’)

12. ACG EDIKE CHARLES BERNARD

(ZONAL COORDINATOR ZONE‘A’)

13. ACG ABBAS, M.

(SECRETARY NCS BOARD)

14. ACG ADEGOKE FUNSHO

(MODERNIZATION )