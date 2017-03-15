Cost of refilling 5kg cooking gas cylinder increased by 5 per cent in February – NBS

Related News

The average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) increased by 5.48 per cent month-on-month, from N2,567.56 in January to N2,708.38 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

In its latest report released on Tuesday, the NBS also stated that the highest average price paid for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was in Edo (N3,030.00), Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Zamfara, Rivers and Kebbi (N3,000) and Delta (2,984.62).

States with the lowest average price, the report said, were Osun (N2,393.75), Oyo (N2,376.47) and Ondo (N2,372.73).

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by 2.95 per cent to N5,345.87 in February 2017 from N5,508.16 in January 2017.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas were Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Kebbi, Rivers, and Yobe (N6,000.00), Delta (N5,923.08) and Borno (5,833.33).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder were Lagos (N4,797.22), Ogun (N4,777.28) and Oyo (N4,322.22).