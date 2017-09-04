AMCON not in discussion with Ethiopian Airlines over Arik

Related News

The Asset Management Corporation, AMCON, on Monday debunked reports that it is negotiating with Ethiopian airlines over the airline rendering management services for the Nigerian carrier, Arik airline.



A statement by Jude Nwauzor, AMCON’s spokesperson, said AMCON is not aware of any current discussion or negotiation with the management of Ethiopian Airlines regarding Arik Air Limited.



Arik was placed in receivership in February, following the airline’s inability to repay debts in excess of N300 billion to AMCON and other creditors in Nigeria and around the world.



“It is on record that the Receivership Team has within the period stabilised the operations of the airline, marked by stability of schedules; improved On-Time-Performance (OTP) and revamped customer service among others,” Mr. Nwauzor said on Monday.



“Today, the Airline has regained its dominance as the most reliable carrier in the country with growing passenger patronage and confidence.



“The general public and all stakeholders will be kept duly informed on issues relating to the airline’s divestment plan.”