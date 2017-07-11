SON ‘shuts 7 firms over use of substandard materials’

Standard Organisation of Nigeria

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria on Tuesday said it has shut seven steel companies in the last few months for using substandard materials in the operations.

The agency’s Director-General, Osita Aboloma, stated this at a seminar organised by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, BCPG, Ikorodu Unit.

He however did not give the identities of the firms.

The seminar was put together to enable steel manufacturers and other stakeholders in the building industry discuss issues in the sector.

The SON boss noted that the use of substandard steel and other building materials had led to loss of many lives and property.

Represented at the event by agency’s Sectional Head, Mechanical Department, Abdulrasak Oyewopo, Mr. Aboloma said the agency shut seven out of the 41 rolling mills registered with it for various reasons.

