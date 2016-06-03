Non-remittance to NDDC: NASS issues bench warrant on 8 oil companies

National-Assembly

The National Assembly joint Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday issued bench warrant on seven oil companies operating for failing to appear at its public hearing.

The committee had invited all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to defend themselves over alleged non-remittance of statutory funds to NDDC for development of the region.

The Chairman of Senate Committee on NDDC, Peter Nwaoboshi, gave the directive for the issuance of the bench warrant when the companies failed to attend the committee’s interactive meeting.

The affected companies are Continental Oil and Gas Ltd, Conoil Oil Producing Limited, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources and Allied Energy Plc.

Others are Sheba Petroleum Exploration and Production, Newcross E& P, Pan-ocean Oil Corporation and Atlas Petroleum Development Company.

Mr. Nwaoboshi said the committee was carrying out its patriotic duty for the country.

He and other members of the committee, however, accused the management of NDDC of not keeping accurate financial records of remittances from oil companies.

They exonerated the acting Managing Director of the commission, Ibim Semenitari, on grounds that she was still new on the job.

The joint committee expressed displeasure at the commission’s negligence of its responsibilities, especially with failure to meet willing oil companies for reconciliation of accounts and records.

They said the money was required for development of the area.

Representatives of some of the oil companies present at the meeting claimed they made efforts to reach the management of the commission to reconcile their accounts and settle outstanding commitments, to no avail.

The representative of Oriental Energy Resources specifically told the committee that it made several efforts to meet with the NDDC since December, 2015.

The Chief Technical Adviser of the company, Goni Sheikh, said his company wrote to the commission in the past six months, informing it of its readiness to pay one million dollars to it.

“NDDC has not given the company the opportunity to do so,’’ he said, adding that the company paid 18 million dollars to the commission in 2014 but had an outstanding of one million dollars.

Mr. Shiekh pleaded with the committee to intervene by making NDDC to schedule a meeting to enable them to reconcile the records.

In his remark, a member of the committee, Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, suggested that the committee should carry out forensic auditing of NDDC’s account.

He said that there were discrepancies in the financial records provided by NDDC and that the commission should be made to account for all the remittances from the oil companies.

“We need to do proper reconciliation of NDDC account. There could be secret account in which oil companies paid money to NDDC and they go into private pockets.

“The impression is that the companies are not paying; I am not even sure that the ones paid by oil companies are in safe hands.

“Before now the impression is that the companies were not paying, but today, we have seen that the reverse is the case.

“We should discontinue the revenue collection for NDDC and investigate their account,” he said. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • emmanuel kalu

    Shouldn’t this money be going directly to the TSA account. lack of process, lack of enforcement of policies and rule and the pure waste, disregards for rule is what is killing Nigeria.

  • reverel moses

    GOOD MORNING 2349060685215 BREAKING NEWS!! CLEAN VEHICLEs F0R SALE
    AT AFF0RDABLE PRICES AND IN A G00D W0RKING,
    RECRUITMENT FORM IS OUT FOR SALES C0NDITI0N,WE SELL
    ALL KIND 0F T0KUNB0 AND BRAND NEW VEHICLES, E.G
    T0y0ta matrix= 45O,OOO T0y0ta sienna=6OO,OOO T0y0ta
    camry= 25O,OOO, T0y0ta corolla= 4OO,OOO, T0y0ta Avenis=
    55O,OOO. T0y0ta highlander=7OO,OOO, T0y0ta
    tacoma=85O,OOO, T0y0ta hilux=75O,OOO, T0y0ta
    rav4=75O,OOO Prado=9OO,OOO. Venza= 75O,OOO, G0lf4=
    30O,OOO T0y0ta Aval0n= 45O,OOO, Lexus350 65O,OOO
    Lexus RX330=65O,OOO, T0y0ta Hiace bus=7OO,OOO, H0nda
    accord=45O,OOO, INFINITI FX35=95O,OOO, H0nda evil
    spirit=6OO,OOO H0ndaCRV= 85O,OOO, H0nda baby
    boy=5OO,OOO COaster bus 1.MILL0N, Range
    Rover=95O,OOO. Nissan pathfinder=9OO, OOO, Nissan
    altima=95OO,OOO Mercedes Benz=5OO,OOO Hummer
    Bus=8OO,OOO, AND MANY M0RE, NOTE(All VEHICLES
    ENGINES ARE IN G00D C0NDITI0N, AND WE MAKE DELIVERY
    AS WELL)F0r m0re inf0rmati0n please call CUSTOtM 0n:+2349060685215 REVEREL MOSES.