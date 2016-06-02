Niger Delta Avengers strikes again, restates vow to bring Nigeria’s oil production to ‘zero’

Armed militants Photo: Buzz Nigeria
Armed militants Photo: Buzz Nigeria

Niger Delta Avengers, the new militant group that has claimed responsibility for a string of attacks on oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta, continued its disruption of Nigeria’s oil production with the bombing of more crude oil pipelines Thursday.

The group announced the latest attack via its Twitter handle on Thursday evening, saying it blew up “Ogboinbiri to Tebidaba and Clough Creek to Tebidaba crude oil pipelines in Bayelsa State.”

“At about 2:00am today @NDAvengers blew up the Ogboinbiri to Tebidaba and Clough Creek to Tebidaba crude oil pipelines in Bayelsa State.”

The Avengers added that the latest disruption is “in line with our promise to all international oil companies and indigenous oil companies that Nigeria oil production will be zero.”

The group did not say which oil company is operating the pipelines.

The group’s operation had become more audacious in recent weeks as it continued to cripple Nigeria’s oil production, demanding a sovereign nation of the Niger Delta people.

The Avengers had rejected a meeting recently convened in Abuja by the federal government, warning of its readiness to carry out an attack that will “shock the whole world”.

“The Niger Delta stakeholder’s meeting is an insult to the people of Niger Delta. What we need is a Sovereign State not pipeline Contracts.

“To the IOC’s, Indigenous Oil Companies and Nigeria Military. Watch out something big is about to happen and it will shock the whole world,” the group tweeted on Friday.

Last Thursday, it claimed responsibility for an attack on a gas pipeline belonging to Chevron in Delta state.

“We warned Chevron, but they didn’t listen. NDA just blew up the Escravos tank farm main electricity feed pipeline,” it said.

The militants said the oil facilities were sabotaged following attempts by Chevron to carry out repairs of main Escravos crude oil pipeline it blew up earlier.

A spokesperson for the group, Mudoch Agbinibo, had last month warned the Nigerian government of further attacks if their demands were not met.

Two weeks ago, Chevron’s Makaraba crude oil line was attacked on the offshore Okan manifold in the region.

The attack followed previous ones on NNPC, Agip, Shell and other major oil corporations’ facilities across the delta states and it has resulted in the loss of over 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

  • Tommy

    Nigeria, which way naw?

    • PolyGon2013

      Corruption is fighting back.

      • Eziokwubundu

        and you dey, dey look am, abeg do something!!

        • frank

          what can we do to bring peace? i think we are better together.

      • Tommy

        Mtchew.. So you bought the propaganda

  • Henry

    LET THE MONEY FLOW.

    • Abdul

      The money will finish soon.

  • AMALGAMATION

    MORE WAHALA FOR BUHARI AND THE ZOO

  • yinka hamZat

    I’m very sure this bastards call the avengers are not Nigerian,becos no true Nigerian would destroy his country’s assets when he has no other place to go or claim.whoever is behind all these shall be destroyed one day

    • AMALGAMATION

      Shut up, they are Biafrans

      • yinka hamZat

        Ori iya oda,omo ale

        • ken

          Tell that to oshibanjo the slave

      • Ahmed

        Biafran bastards

        • nwa

          Ahmed, prophet mohammed is a child sex addict. Allahu snackbar

  • Gwongworo

    …..our Constitution has been thrown into the “archives” alongside 2014 National Conference…..

    Our democracy has been replaced with BRAINLESS BUHARI’S 97+5%=100 SHARIA DEMOCRAZY..

    Ooh, BRAINLESS BUHAR…..Brainless Buhari….Brainless Buhari…..how many times should I call you?

    Why art thou BRAINLESS, I ask you brainless Buhari? Your brainlessness pass garriooo……Are you the only person without WAEC?

  • Gwongworo

    HOW MIGHT THIS PALAVER BE SOLVED?

    IF APC & BRAINLESS BUHARI LOVE THE SUFFERING PEOPLES OF NIGERIA, A RESPONSIBLE GOVT. WOULD SEND BRAINLESS BUHARI TO A LIVE TV, WOULD HAVE HIM FOR THE LOVE OF COUNTRY KNEEL DOWN IN HIS BEST ATTIRE, AND WOULD BEG FOR FORGIVENESS…………of majority of Nigerians he insults daily by his actions and inactions

  • ezekwesiri

    Niger delta should take their oil. Let terrorist and fantadtically corrupt nigeria eat their shit. There is nothing called yoruba and hausa without the wealth of niger delta. Hausa and yoruba army allah snackbar

  • Factsay

    Coward gworo eater is a curse to Nigeria.

  • ezeudo

    The wickedness of yoruba and hausa army will turn and hurt them. When Biafra captured their land, edo, ore and lagos the brave biafran soldiers did not kill their civilians. When russia, britain,france and the entire arab countries came to the rescue of hausa and yoruba they killed over 1million people in delta and additional millions in anambra,ebonyi,imo,enugu, calabar etc. Yoruba and hausa army can not fight armed groups. The world war against biafrans brought the best in biafra land.The great NDA are doing a very neat and successful job without killing civilians like hausa and yoruba army. They must use their missle and nuclear weapon to attack those who killed our women and children. They must avenge the death of communities wiped out in ogoni,asaba,odi,okirikpakpa etc. Hausa and yoruba army have killed over 13 million of our unarmed civilians.

    • Ahmed

      No militant terrorist have fought a standing army and won anywhere in the world, you people cant seem to learn from history you will all lose again like the biafran war, the south south is small compared to the rest of the nation.

      • udo

        Shut your lieing mouth. The great NDA are freedom fighters. Yoruba and hausa army are the terrorists that kill civilians on daily basis. The great NDA are doing a very neat and successful job without killing a civilian. Cant you understand the differences mr snakeoba boy

      • Nwankwo

        The heat is coming up gradually, very soon your language will change. By the way, who overthrew Buhari in 1984? An Hausa man right? This time around, you are the one that will bring him down.

      • aisha ani

        I wonder if there is a correlation between all this blowing up of pipelines and the increase in cancer cases.

        • craig.

          Aisha ani, prophet mohammed fucked and licked your pussy when you were 6 years old child. Your aboki brothers are stealing and polluting our land in order to islamize nigeria so that we will start following a murderer and child sex addict and we reject you and your terrorist religion. Cover your face and remain in your desert.

          • Otile

            Craig, don’t go that way. Aisha has never insulted anybody that you and I know of. She has been a decent person as far as every body can see. If everybody was like here Nigeria would be a better place to live in. Craig, I would like you to apologize to her. She does not deserve this insult at all.

            If you are not going to tender an apology I take it upon myself to apologize to her. Aisha, please forgive. Nigeria is going through turmoil, ordinary citizens should not take it out on one another. The greedy politicians are going to set the country ablaze and run away.

            God bless you Aisha

      • I sigh

        There is nothing like SS then or now. All of those area including Igala and Idoma are in it together.

      • matt_0357

        You must not have heard about the Vietnam War or the Afghan war between the mighty Soviet Army and Afghan guerrilla fighters.

    • MindYourself

      Ezeudo, what are you writing for goodness sake? When did Biafra capture Lagos? As far as you are concerned, Benjamin Adekunle, Shuwa, Murtala Muhammed and Obasanjo are Russians. Your history now have France that fought along with Biafra as a country that fought for Nigeria. Only a gullible would accept your stories. I am sure you weren’t around that time. I Thank God the Niger Delta militants are not calling themselves Biafra. They are moving away as an independent nation, so they claimed. I love that. Biafra can follow suite but along with them. Bye bye, but stop parading false stories. Permission granted for you to go.

      • Nwankwo

        ”I love that”, very soon you will dislike the outcome.

        • MindYourself

          What I really love is that Niger Delta would want to move out alone. So Why would I dislike it? There would be a problem If Biafra were to move out with Niger Delta as they planned initially, I would rather we all stay together instead of having such arrangement. If Niger Delta moves out on its own and Biafra follows another path. I will sing Hurray! Left to me, I wouldn’t mind allowing ibos to go. I hate grumblings and grumblers. Going with NigerDelta is what I don’t want. We are all faced with this problem plaguing Nigeria. So for a segment to claim it is being marginalized is a white lie. If I say you don’t need to wage war and you claimed that my reaction is an act of cowardice, then go ahead and wage the war. Now Niger Delta is waging war. Ok let’s see who looses at the end. So far they are winning! At least they are humiliating Nigeria generally now. I like that too. You rarely see them on the social media threatening to wage war , they act their little talk. They are not cowards, unlike the other Nigerians. But are they sensible and employing wisdom? only time will tell us that. We would see who is mightier now? Nigerian Army or the NigerDelta terrorists.

          • Nwankwo

            In the last administration, The Ijaws were there and the Igbos were there. In the last election, The Ijaws voted 97% to Jonathan our brother and the Igbos as well voted 97% to Jonathan our brother. The Ijaw man reminded us our name ”Biafra” before the war started. In the ”Niger Delta” the Igbos are there as well. Which ever way, the cord is so binding that Yorubas can’t break. Yoruba media allied with Hausa/Fulani and fought against Jonathan’s government. They forgot what Hausa/Fulani did to Abiola and what they wanted to do to Awolowo if not for Ojukwu even what they wanted to do to Obasanjo if not for God’s intervention. Very soon your language will change because they will not spare your VP.

          • MindYourself

            Tell me what did they want to do to Awolowo that Ojukwu averted. All these your cock and bull stories. How old were you then? They are all pack of lies. You claimed Ijaw voted Jonathan your brother. Since independence Southsouth has never voted Igbo party before. Go and check the records. They don’t want anything Igbo. Check 1979 voting patterns. They avoided NPP like plague. It is now that you realised you are landlocked and because of oil that you are now using headlamp to search for your brothers. They are not your brothers!!!!!

          • Nwankwo

            Abiola died in prison, Awolowo and Obasanjo almost died in prison all in the hands of your master Hausa/Fulani. Are you saying it is not true? The issue of Biafra and Niger Delta will be decided by the concerned people. The matter is non of your concern. Your concern should be on what Hausa/Fulani will do to your VP.

          • matt_0357

            You are fudging the truth yourself. The late Obi Wali, who was Ikwerre, was an NPP senator from Rivers State from 1979-1983. Nwobidike Nwonodi, flew the NPP flag in the governorship race and lost to Melford Okilo of the NPN. In the 1959 elections, the NCNC cleared all the seats in the East save for the Brass Federal constituency where Melford Okilo won for the Niger Delta Peoples Congress.

          • obiano

            Opc, yoruba and hausa army, boko haram are terrorists. They all kill civilians. The great NDA are the strongest freedom fighters that have emerged after the great brave Biafra soldiers. Don’t educate Biafrans about war, we fought france,britain,iran,nigeria and the entire arab countries. You couldnt do anything on your own as we captured your territory in edo, ore and lagos. Where were you then before the world came to your rescue in the name of soverignty? Boko buhari is doing a great job uniting the great people of eastern region, you may call it anything you like. One armed state in the eastern region will destroy hausa and yoruba over night, just as usual without the world intervention. Remember Mazi Kanu the great leader of our time willingly submmited himself to the zoo forces. If you dont bring him out willingly the problem contineous. Yoruba and hausa strategy of rewarding those who commited genicide against biafrans will spare doom for you. This is just the begining. Mark my word, the zoo must fall. The aim of the biafranprotesters is gathering momentum. The image of nigerian will soon be totally destroyed from aquiring arms and international backings and that boy, will leave you volurable as it will be as easy as abc to dismantle the zoo called nieria.

          • MindYourself

            You copied ezeonu piece. You are a copycat. Who told you you captured Lagos? Tell that person to come online. You are a small boy. I didn’t read all your lines because I guess you were copying from your big brothers. You would not live to see how Nigeria turns into. Something will drag you into the fore front of the war and get finished. Not an act of bravery but stupidity!

          • Otile

            Oduduwa poke-nosing, Oduduwa interference uncalled for. Mind your own business, parasites.

          • MindYourself

            We are having a matured minds discussions here. Please, could you jump over my commentary. You are not well trained. Jump!

          • Otile

            The only thing going for awon omo Odua is your rudeness and insolence. I do not have time for your rudeness. Odale, odabo.

          • saaduissa

            You are dead in the brain. Avengers are creating more problems for their communities. Let them continue at least for now Nigerians will believe in diversification of the economy away from the drying oil. I wish them good luck in their new employment -avenging is lucrative but shot live.

          • south south

            Nigeria army is dead

      • I sigh

        The Igbo population in the so called Niger Delta is grater in number than any other (one) tribe. I don’t know why you guys always bring in division among all Biafrans. Ijaw land is more Biafra than Obigbo River State or Owerri Imo State. I hate to argue about population or minority/ majority in Biafra because no one is a minority in his ancestral land. Minority or majority is a Nigerian thing, not Biafran’s. Go and look up the meaning of a Delta of a River. A people farther in distance from a Delta can not be said to be of the Delta than people closer to the Delta. Nigeria has changed the known definition of every word we know as long as it concerns the Igbo/Biafra unity. They have invented SS, a cardinal point that is completely anti geography. They have added “R” as a prefix in Igbo towns in River (oil producing) town and Villages and many more.

        • MindYourself

          ………….”……………..demanding a sovereign nation of the Niger Delta people.” They claimed.
          they did not use the word ‘Biafra’. They wanted their own state. I don’t rule out the fact that some Igbo speaking people are also from that area. The fact that we have Hausas in Ghana does not make them citizens of Nigeria. Stay in Biafra !

          • I sigh

            Did I hear you make comparison with Hausa in Ghana? First of all, there is no land boundary between Nigeria and Ghana. There are Igbos of Equatorial Guinea, but we are not asking to add EG with Igbos of Biafra. Why do you like the Igbos of the so called SS better than the Igbos of the Inland? Stop this your divide and rule effort because it has been finally murdered. We don’t exclude the Yorubas of Kogi and Kwara from Oduduwa of Lagos or Oyo for that matter. Afanifere held you together and Ohanaeze holds us.

          • Otile

            This kind of treachery and cowardice cost you Oduduwa Republic. Mind you own business.

  • ayobamiba

    I can never under any guise lend support to criminals and rebels threatening my President and scaring him away from visiting any part of Nigerian nation under his jurisdiction,nor support criminals destroying the oil assets of Nigeria. it is a very bad and evil sign against the peace,unity,progress and stability of this nation and every true patriot must stand to condemn this unwarranted aggression against the Democratic President of Nigerian nation. Again What we as a nation shall ask ourselves is ‘what is the complaints of this group, are there merits in their aversions.’The President must take responsibility for this acts of this misguided youths because his actions and utterances had been the precursor to these unrests and restiveness.Mr President please use your good office to unite Nigeria and bring down the temperature of this nation which is boiling too high. can this nation prosper and make real progress under this high temperature.
    During the 1 year of buhari more than 2000 citizens have been killed by bullets from security agencies, Comanded by buhari. Nigeria is deeply divided owing to buharis personal convictions and leadership style.buhari is thinking 1984 and living 1985 but unfortunately Nigeria is in 2016.buhari may end up as the undertaker of Nigerian federation if he don’t retrace his steps.buhari have instituted anger ,bitterness and vengeance in the hearts of majority of Nigerians .if buhari can not build ,let him not destroy Nigeria. Nigeria must surely outlive buhari no matter the situation. After buhari Nigeria will continue to be.why should a father discriminate and provoke his children to anger and bitterness.why divide Nigeria and discriminate on the basis of tribe and religion. No nation can truly prosper on the basis of injustice, unfairness, cheating and discrimination of her component. full year have passed ,a President elected to bring,unity,probity,progress, prosperity to Nigeria is busy seeing to the shedding of the blood of her innocent citizens without any positive development. Its a pity that Nigeria have found herself in this terrible situation. Can this war be won through the armada of guns warships,helicopters ,missiles etc,I doubt it.buhari must put up his thinking .is reported today that our daily oil production have plummeted to 1.2 m per barrel as a result of this self inflicted injury. Buhari have failed woefully in using the advantage of his age as a grandfather to foster peace,unity and love amongst Nigerians.buhari must bend backwards to listen to his children in the delta creek and find ways to assuage their complaints no matter how unreasonable. The President must not listen to the Yoruba chameleons who will ditch him when the going gets tough.let the President dissolve his appointments and reconstitute them to give every section of a Nigeria a sincere senses of belonging. This is the path way to unity,progress,prosperity and peace in Nigeria. Giving triple portions to some sections like southwest and giving them the opportunity to mock and riddicule other nigerian while leaving the south south and east with nothing is fueling discontent in Nigeria .let the President shun the greedy and immoral sections like the southwest and north west and treat every section with justice, equity,fairness and respect. Nigeria is not an exclusive preserve of lazy, greedy and cunning crafty Yoruba and born to rule .Nigeria belongs to all Nigeria and this President must show himself an unbiased and a loving father to all Nigerians so that all Nigerians from every section shall feel him as a loving father to all.

  • Abdul

    WE SIDDON DEY WATCH UNA

  • Bunduma Mohammed

    The idiots are distroying their environment in the process. They don’t know the long term implication on the welfare and health of their people

    • biri

      Bunduma mohamad, are you still.following a man that fucked and licked the pusy of a 6 year old child. You are evil like paedophile mohammed. Allahu snackbar.

      • aisha ani

        Please stop being so vulgar…..try to stay the course.

        • nozie

          Go and islamise your ass before buhari parrades you as one of the chiboke rescued girl. Allahu snackbar

    • Nwankwo

      Do you really care? Ask your brothers to give up 83% oil well in their possession. Robbers.

    • aisha ani

      Unfortunately some of our fellow Nigerians can’t get past their tribalism.

  • eke

    Urgly and wicked buhari must go.

  • easyman16

    Politicians has killed nigeria.

  • B. Messi

    These boys have come again! What is it again? What do you want?? Is your humiliation of the ‘C-IN-C’ not enough??
    You guys forced him to use Osinbajo as a ‘human shield’ and still want to disgrace him further??
    You have made your point. He assured the IOC’s their installations were secure..YET HE DIDN’T FEEL SECURE TO SHOW FACE??
    Nawa oooo! When jungle mature..who no know..go know!

  • I sigh

    Next time you elect/select somebody, do not jubilate that he isolated a section of the country and always come up with defense such as his appointments are based on merit. AREWA youth wing and Balarabe Musa among few warned those that were jubilating over injustice to the “SE/SS” mainly from the North and SW.

  • marc umeh

    During the past election , I was one of the voiciferous supporters of Buhari . I saw GEJ as a weak executive who lost his way. Recent revealations proved me right.
    Buhari took over and the pendulum swung to the other extreme. He believed that nigerians were not just corrupt but undisciplined. He decided to tackle both. It is his misfortune that he inherited an uncoperatve world economy. Add this to the fact that he loathed the south south and south east. ” How can these upstarts resurrect issues that were settled with blood long time ago “. With this line of thinking he trapped himself. He is now driven not just by nationalism but hatred.of the other. Kanu made himself avaliabe and he was promply throw to jail no matter what the constitution says. The fulanis exposed the impotence or rather the irrelevance of the constitution. Nigerians were being slaughtered
    and there was stone silence from the president. It was a minor issue.
    Buhari ignored the fact that nigeria is a very easy country to destabilze without a common consent .We cannot police the entire south. Then the country becomes a police state.
    So what are we ending up with——- an undertaker for a president ? !!!!

  • bright

    Yoruba and hausa are rewarding those that commited genocide against biafrans with presidency.

  • ichie

    The great NDA. The strongest freedom fighters of our time. Use your nuclear weapon and missles to destroy yoruba and hausa army that are killing our women and children. Drive them out of our land

    • Action Group

      Mumu,we pity you and your likes who thinks that Avengers are doing a great job.They are just destroying themselves and their people. They will run out of ammunitions and food by the time Nigeria Armed Forces showed their might. They had better learn from the defeat of biafra in the 70’s,we pity the innocent souls out there.

      • Otile

        Unfortunately you are thinking of military victory over unarmed civilians. Shame on Buhari for using the military to attack civilians.

      • Harry

        You think 1967 is same as 2016. You better have your brain scanned for irregularities.

  • freedom is our goal

    The Niger Delta Avengers were not involved in the attack of the Military houseboat around Warri, Delta State. Killing of sleeping Soldiers is not our style. We promise the world that in this Process of liberating our People, not a single blood of Nigeria soldiers will be wasted despite the provocation.

    Even the Inhumane Nigeria soldiers are exempted, our war is on Oil installations not to take innocent lives. For the fact we can’t give Life, we also don’t have the power to take any life. But we (Avengers) are assuring the Families of the affected soldiers that we will bring the culprits to book.

    When it’s time to face the military in combat let the whole world know that we won’t be the ones to throw the first punch.

    This message is going to all groups parading themselves as freedom fighters. You can fight for your people without killing innocent souls NDA have proved it. we were able to drop Nigeria Oil production from 2million Barrels to just 800,000 barrels without killing a soul.

    We are warning every group to follow our footsteps. The days of Killing and Kidnapping are over.

    Brid.Gen Mudoch Agbinibo………………………………

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      What are the borders of your Niger Delta Republic?

      • nnadi

        Are you a geographer?

  • Rick Eson

    Bombing pipeline resulting in polluting the land and air so beneficial to the local community is not an action a group should adopt if they say they are defending and protecting the interest of community. NDA is declaring war on the Nation, I wish they know they are fighting a loosing battle and let common sense prevail. The nation is stronger than NDA. Time will tell.

