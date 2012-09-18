Med-view Airline begins domestic flight operations

Related News

The Med-view Airline on Tuesday said it has acquired two Boeing 737-400 aircraft for the commencement of domestic flight operations in Nigeria.

The company’s Managing Director, Munir Bankole, made this known to journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mr. Bankole said the airline would have its flight demonstration before September 22.

Med-view airline has been involved in transporting Nigerians to Mecca for pilgrimage in the last seven years. It was, however, not involved in domestic flight operations.

Mr. Bankole noted that the airline would comply with safety and international standards in the sector.

“The aircraft were acquired from United States of America and will be used for flight operations into Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“The other aircraft will be deployed to Yola, Maiduguri and Kano routes. The aircraft are configured to accommodate 144 passengers with 12 leather seats for business class and 132 economy seats,” he said.

He added that the aircraft were presently going through the last leg of certification by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Mr. Bankole noted that the airline has signed a maintenance agreement with a foreign company – Mytechnic.

“We want to ensure that the aircraft you are flying is airworthy with standard in-flight services, on-time departure, and reliability of service, so that people will have comfort.

“Truly, we have been doing pretty well on hajj, carrying over 20, 000 Nigerians annually for hajj operations out of this country yearly for over seven years,” he said.