Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, star in new Nollywood movie, Busted

Related News

Veteran Nollywood actresses, Liz Benson and Kate Henshaw, are the lead characters in a new Nollywood movie titled Busted.

They both star alongside Ik Ogbonna, Paul Obazele and a couple of new faces in Nollywood in the movie.

The gripping movie reveals the intrigues of a gay couple’s love story. It tells the story of Queen Edwards, a girl born into a decent home where her father’s strict nature as well as her mother’s ignorance led her into the arms of a maid who lured her into lesbianism.

All grown up now and unknown to her parents, She (Queen) begins having affairs with several ladies and breaking their hearts in the process. She eventually meets and falls in love with Blessing, another beautiful young lady who willingly surrenders to the same lifestyle due to the peer pressure and for financial gains. The movie gets to a climax when the government signs the anti-gay bill into law. The lovers then ignore their biblical beliefs and what the society thinks of them and these challenges test their love for each other.

Produced by the duo of Face Onu and Lisa Onu, the movie, which is also, tagged ‘The Lone Road’, will premiere on May 21 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.