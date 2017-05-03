Five Nigerian movies listed for 2017 Nollywood Week Paris awards

Related News

Five Nigerian movies have been listed to compete for the “People’s Choice Award” at the 2017 edition of Nollywood Week Paris Film Festival.

According to the organisers ( www.nollywoodweek.com), the movies include award winning ‘76’ directed by Izu Ojukwu, ‘The Wedding Party’ directed by Kemi Adetiba, and ‘Dinner’, a movie directed by Jay-Franklyn Jituboh.

Others are ‘Gidi Blues’ and ‘Green White Green’ which were directed by Femi Odugbemi and Abba Makama.

The prestigious ‘People’s Choice Award’ is sponsored by Angénieux, a leading manufacturer of high quality optic cinema lenses for the broadcast and film industries.

“Angénieux will gracefully put its optics at the disposal of the winner of the People’s Choice Award, giving them a chance to combine their creativity with French technical know-how during their next shoot.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nollywood Week Paris Film Festival, which started in 2013, is organised by Okada Media, an organisation based in Paris, France.

It showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and more sustainable distribution system for quality films.

The festival offers festival-goers a chance to discover a dozen movies selected by a jury of professionals.

Nigerian filmmakers are encouraged to submit short films, feature films, animations and Nigerian television series for consideration.

Musical performances as well as seminars and workshops dedicated to the African cinema industry have been lined up to enrich the annual event.

The festival ends with the traditional presentation of the Nollywood Week People’s Choice Award, which rewards some of the best talents of African cinema.

The festival is scheduled to hold from Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14 at Cinema l’Arlequin in Paris, France.

(NAN)