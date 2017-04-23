Actors Guild mourns Nollywood veteran, Olumide Bakare

Related News

The Chairman, Abuja chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Agility Onwura, on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare.

Mr. Bakare passed on in the early hours of Saturday at 65 due to respiratory disorder.

Mr. Onwura, while reacting to the sad news, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mr. Bakare’s demise was a big loss to the entertainment industry and Nollywood in particular.

He said “we received the news of his death with sadness.

“He died when the wealth of his experience and contribution was most needed in the industry.

“However, nobody can question God since death is a debt everyone will have to pay some day.”

The AGN boss added that solace should be drawn from the fact that the late artiste lived a fulfilled life as a professional and role model to many.

He, therefore, prayed that God would grant the family of the late icon the fortitude to bear the loss, while urging them to draw inspirations from his life.

Born on November 26, 1953, Mr. Bakare was a veteran actor who was well known for the major role he played in Nollywood, especially the Yoruba movie industry in Nigeria.

He was known as Chief Koko by many of his fans, a name that emanated from the role he played as ‘troublesome landlord’ in the TV Series, ‘Koko Close’.

During his time as an active actor, he took part in so many block-buster movies and soaps, notable among them was the popular “Papa Ajasco and Company” by Wale Adenuga.

Media reports indicated that Mr. Bakare was recently discharged from University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan before his demise.

(NAN)