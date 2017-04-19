Movie on Nigeria’s fight against terrorism to premiere in Abuja

Related News

“Conscripted”, a fictional film that depicts security agencies’ patriotic fight against terrorism and other crimes in society, is set for premiere in Abuja next week.

The producer of the film, Aik Odiase, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the premiere will hold on April 28 and 29 at the NAF Conference Centre.

According to him, the movie tells the story of insecurity as a global challenge, and why people should appreciate the unique sacrifices paid by security men in the service of their fatherland.

He said: “Conscripted is a call-up to a sacrificial service to defend one’s country, and that of victory of good over evil.

“The story plot was culled from the Society, what the world and Nigeria in particular, is doing to surmount terrorism and all forms of insecurity.

“There were bombings, kidnappings, raping, armed robbery and other security challenges threatening the peace.

“Because of the increasing rate on security challenges in the country, three selfless officers were drafted and specially trained by the relevant authorities to combat crime.

“ The gallant officers include: ‘Brown’ who is in charge of schematic ,’Pinky’, who is in charge of interrogation, and ‘Edge’, the head of the Special Anti-Crime Unit of the Police Force.”

Mr. Odiase noted that like many security officers, the anti-crime squad members paid some costly prices in their passionate service to their country.

He added that the scenario was to reassert the need to appreciate and support security officers in ensuring a safe society for all.

“In the process, Edge lost his daughter, and Brown lost his mother that was earlier kidnapped.

“Pinky on her part had to lose her relationship when she found out that her man was one of those terrorizing the state.

“All these clearly express the fact that our security men are human after all, they and their family also need protection”, he added.

The movie which was shot and produced in Abuja featured the producer, Mr. Odiase, as ‘Edge’, Chinyere Onah as ‘Pinky’ and Preach Bassey as ‘Brown’.

The cast include Sir K, Mikki Odey, Sunny Williams and Lizzy Ofuani, among others.