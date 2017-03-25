Court injunction halts Omoni Oboli’s movie screening

Related News

A court injunction over copyright infringement allegations halted the screening of Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli’s film, Okafor’s Law at the IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos on Friday evening.

After months of preparation and publicity, the actress was served a court injunction at 5P.M. just an hour before the premiere, because of a lawsuit filed by a third party over allegations that she infringed on a writers intellectual property.

In the injunction, which was obtained to prevent Okafor’s Law premiere and release on March 31, Omoni Oboli, Dioni Visions and Filmone Distribution are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The actress was clearly heartbroken as she broke the news to the audience saying “Okafor’s Law is my story, my script, my film; was written a 100% by me.”

Omoni Oboli was accused of copyright infringement for the Okafor’s Law title she gave her movie, by a Canada-based writer, Jude Idada.

Jude accused Omoni of stealing his story and idea for her new movie, Okafor’s Law, in September 2016.

Jude revealed this in an interview with an online movie website, TNS. He also stated that Oboli copied his idea for her directorial debut, “Being Mrs Elliott.”

In September 2016, TNS published a 45-minute long interview with Jude who alleged that the actress infringed on his intellectual copyright by running with his script for the film.

Idada alleged that Oboli took the work he had done regarding Okafor’s Law and developed it without giving him due credit despite the fact that the only thing she had at the time she called him into the project was the name Okafor’s Law.”

The actress/producer however maintained her silence and went on to promote and set a release date for the movie for March 31st with the premiere on Friday evening in Lagos, even after a demand letter was allegedly sent, and the matter was taken to court for the copyright infringement and trademark violation.

A star-studded movie, Okafor’s Law stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Ufuoma McDermott, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Tina Mba, Gabriel Afolayan, and Funke Bucknor.

Omoni is popular for hit Nollywood movies including “Being Mrs. Elliott,” “Wives on Strike,” “The First Lady,” “The Figurine,” “Anchor Baby” among others.

Okafor’s Law premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the City-to-City programme.

Jude is a winner of AMAA best screenplay award, ANAA prize for Drama, Goethe Institut AfrikaProjekt and the first runner up of the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature.