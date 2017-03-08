Tonto Dikeh accuses actress of sleeping with husband, Churchill

Related News

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has released evidence of domestic abuse in a new video.

In the video, which is reminiscent of Tiwa Savage’s infamous interview, Tonto also accused actress, Rosaline Meurer, of sleeping with her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Meurer could not be immediately reached.

Tonto said she endured domestic violence from her estranged husband in Nigeria and Ghana. She said the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana have photo evidence of battery.

She said she had to run to the embassy one time to save her life.

The actress also said she has been hurt when people said she took hard drugs while nursing her son.

She also talked about Churchill’s alleged illicit affairs and added that she had evidences to back her claims.

The interview also touched on motherhood, her marital meltdown, and career.

The 31-year-old film star said she left movies before she gave birth to find God. She also added that she would definitely return to acting.

The actress confirmed the cracks in her 17-month-old marriage in an open letter to a concerned fan on Instagram in February.

In the lengthy letter, the mother-of-one revealed that she had moved out of the house and taken her son with her.

Prior to this time, rumour mill went agog on how the actress’s husband was allegedly cheating on her and having an affair with Meurer, who was said to be his Personal Assistant.

He was said to have gone on a three-week holiday with the Rosaline who is also an actress in an African country.

This was coupled with Tonto’s swift change of profile bio data on Instagram and reverting to her maiden name, Tonto Dikeh.

Watch Video Below: