Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, is dead

After a protracted battle with diabetes and kidney ailment, veteran Nollywood actor, James Uche, is dead.

The actor died on Wednesday, two days to his scheduled trip to India for surgery.

The actor’s fund raising team confirmed that his death on Wednesday evening was due to complications from diabetes and a kidney-related ailment.

A member of the team, actress Chioma Okoye, broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

“He had been experiencing fever, strange blood infections and blisters on his legs for the past three days just before he secured his Visa to India for more treatment. He passed on in the ambulance on the way for his Dialysis at about 2PM.He was scheduled to travel on Saturday, March 11th,” Chioma wrote.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and his wife had in January donated N3 million to offset the medical bills of the actor.

The actor has been bedridden for several months and was in dire need of an urgent kidney transplant and eye surgery. He had been ill for eight years. He was down with high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney failure. He also needed to undergo an urgent kidney transplant and eye surgery in India, which cost about N15 million.

The actor was recently evicted from Godspower Hospital in Festac Town, Lagos State, having owed the hospital about N2.5 million.

The actor was famous for his role in Nollywood blockbusters like Igodo, Coronation, Lost Kingdom and The Councillor.