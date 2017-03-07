New TV drama series ‘Life 101’ premieres in Lagos

Related News

Life 101, a new TV drama series, has premiered at FilmHouse IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

The screening witnessed a gathering of notable entertainers and Nollywood stakeholders.

It tells the story of four childhood friends who leave their high school years behind as they head for the university.

The drama series parades a number of fresh faces like Ben Touitou, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Patrick Fakoya, Paulette Crystal, Pearl Waturuocha, Oghenetega Olose among others.

The excited audience at the premiere could not help but connect with the plot as it reminded them of their teenage years and high school days.

In his opening remarks, the Marketing/Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, Rob Hobart, said, “We have always been looking at different ways of engaging our audience and targets through quality contents and image branding. This is a new way of doing it apart from others and looking at how we can embed our brand into it. We put a lot of effort into it. It’s not all about money but by doing this, it’s our way to support arts culture and youth talent development in Nigeria.”

Shedding more light about the storyline, a cast member, Ben Lugo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the storyline tests the friendship between the four friends to know if it is strong enough to withstand the realities of adulthood.

“The casts are ‘Deji’, played by Emeka Nwagbaraocha, a brilliant ‘mad scientist’ with a wild imagination; ‘Sade’, Crystal Iwenjiora, the pretty tomboy with a passion for dancing who discovers the complexities of love and relationships; ‘Tobi’, Patrick Fakoya, the good-looking, sporty, gifted footballer and instinctive lady-killer who is studying the wrong course but doesn’t seem to care; and ‘Frank’, Ben Touitou, the rich boy with huge musical dreams among others.”

Also in the series, which is sponsored by Malta Guinness, the four characters employ different approaches to life and choice personality in the campus following a murderous adventure.

Similarly, Deji’s alter ego, ‘Charlie Cool’, turns super-sleuth in order to save the day and in this alternate reality, his friends assume new identities in his fertile imagination: Sade becomes the sexy ‘Shade’; Frank becomes the suave ‘Frankie’; and Tobi turns into ‘Too Bad’. Together they will discover the challenges of life, the power of love and what it takes to be called a true friend

The drama airs on EbonyLife TV, DSTV channel 165 from Wednesday March 8.