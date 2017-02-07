Nollywood producer announces movie on Ibrahim Babangida

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida
Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida

Obi Emelonye, award-winning Nollywood producer and director, has announced a new movie “Badamasi: Portrait of a General”, a work on former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The filmmaker announced the project on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said “Badamasi”, which would be released later this year, would paint “intimate portrait’’ of IBB, the General that ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993”.

Emelonye is popularly known for directing films like “Last Flight to Abuja”, “The Mirror Boy” and “Onye Ozi”.(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.