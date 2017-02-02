Again, film producer, Seun Egbegbe, involved in alleged stealing scandal

Related News

Controversial Yoruba film promoter cum producer, Seun Egbegbe, was caught attempting to defraud a bureau de change operator of the sums of $9,000 and £3,000 about N10m on Thursday, police said.

The event occurred at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos in the early hours of Thursday.

Witnesses say Egbegbe allegedly disguised as the Managing Director of Gbagada general hospital while his accomplice, a certain Ayo Oyekan, came disguised as a patient.

He has since been arrested by policemen from the Area H command for allegedly defrauding some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of about N10 million at Gbagada.

This incident would be the fourth time Mr. Egbegbe would be embroiled in an alleged theft scandal.

In December 2016, the accused was also allegedly involved in a robbery incident at the Computer Village in Lagos and he was almost lynched at for allegedly stealing 10 iPhones.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, acting on a count charge of stealing, under Section 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, remanded Egbegbe in prison custody at the time.

The producer, who was later granted bail of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum, traveled to Malaysia to cool off and returned recently.

A few months earlier he was also arrested at a GOTV dealer store in Ibadan for attempting to make away with some decoders.

With his previous trial adjourned to February 18, Egbegbe, it was gathered, went to Gbagada with some of his friends under the guise that he wanted to change some dollars.

A highly celebrated Yoruba filmmaker, Egbegbe’s romance with actress Toyin Aihmaku shot him into prominence as it made news headlines.

Egegbe and Toyin were almost inseparable. But today, both parties are sworn enemies and never see eye to eye.

In fact, his liaison with Ms. Aihmaku is said to be of the reasons why the actress rebranded and took on a new name, Toyin Abraham, in 2017.