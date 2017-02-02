New web series, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, premiered in Lagos

Related News

A new web series titled, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” has premiered in Lagos.

The series is an initiative of an online lifestyle channel, REDTV, in conjunction with The Naked Convos and supported by the United Bank for Africa Plc.

The series is a romantic comedy drama which tells the story of a young man who panics and buys an engagement ring on a whim.

He recruits his two female best friends to help go through a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that lead to a wedding.

It stars Adebola “Illrymz” Olowu, Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Attoh and Timi Charles-Fadipe.

Others are Unamka Marycolette, Yewande Lawal, Sarah Boulos and Theo Lawson.

The event, which was held on Sunday night, witnessed a roll call of personalities that included Yeni Kuti, ‎Group MD/CEO at Filmhouse Cinemas, Kene Mkparu as well as media personalities; Toke Makinwa, Adebola Williams, Tosyn Bucknor and Lamide Akintobi.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Chairman of UBA Plc, Tony Elumelu; the Group Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka; were also in attendance.

Speaking at the premiere, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, UBA Plc and Executive Producer of the series, Bola Atta, appreciated the enabling environment, which is currently created by the federal government for the creative industry to thrive.

She also said, “The series, is made by Nigerians, in Nigeria and it is of world class standard. In just few days of its release, the series clocked over 130,000 views on the YouTube channel.”

In his remarks, Mr. Mohammed was full of praise for the Nigerian creative industry.

“Nigeria’s television production and creative industries have come of age with capabilities to contribute significantly to the country’s socio-economic development,” he said.

This, according to the minister, is part of the objectives a recently signed pact between the Federal Ministry of Information and The Tony Elumelu Foundation hopes to achieve.

“I recall that before the MOU we signed with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, we identified a plethora of problems in the creative industry, ranging from the systemic failure to lack of monitoring of intellectual property, lack of capacity.

“Nollywood, is the most energetic film industry in the world and it has a total estimated value of over $500 million per annum. It also provides jobs for thousands of people. But sadly, an estimated $200 million is lost to piracy annually because of the absence of formal, legal distribution systems,” he added.