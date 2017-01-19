Freedom Foundation screens new documentary ‘My Lagos Diaries’

Related News

A new real-life documentary series titled, ‘My Lagos Dairies’ has been screened in Lagos.

It was put together by Freedom Foundation, a faith based not-for-profit organisation of the House of Freedom.

The 13-part documentary series, which tells the heart- wrenching stories of indigent Nigerians trying to survive in Lagos, was screened on Tuesday at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, to select media.

It was an emotion-laden screening, as some of the attendees could not hold back tears watching the harrowing experiences many people pass through while trying to eke a living.

Only four episodes of the series showcasing real life encounter with drug addicts, criminals and prostitutes were screened.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the Senior Pastor of This Present House Church and chairman of the Freedom Foundation, Tony Rapu, said the documentary is a first-hand experience of the challenges people face while trying to survive in the city of Lagos.

He said, “Since inception, the Freedom Foundation has transformed and positively impacted several lives in impoverished communities including but not limited to Ejigbo, Ijora, Iwaya, Bariga and Somolu, and led to the creation of this video journal which documents 10 years of my team and I’s experiences in these areas.

“The 13 week documentary series that will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel as well as on television from the end of February, will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society.”

According to him, the ultimate goal of the project is to sensitise the general public about the struggles of disadvantaged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organisations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

Meanwhile, Lagos Diaries will be premiered for public viewing on January 21, in Lagos, before airing on some TV stations across the country.

Mr. Rapu also disclosed that the premiere would feature a private viewing of “Reflections”, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities as models to depict thought provoking poverty scenarios.

This exhibition according him is designed to build further awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians.