Ali Nuhu, Hafiz Ayetoro, others shine in new Nollywood film, Ojukokoro

A new comedy – crime-heist thriller, Ojukokoro, is set to raise the bar in filmmaking in Nigeria.

The gripping movie, written and directed by Dare Olaitan, features an award-winning cast that includes Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) and Seun Ajayi.

Other acts in the movie include Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Seun Ajayi, Sammi Eddi, Lord Frank and Shawn Faqua.

Ojukokoro is a Yoruba word, translated as greed in English language.

The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady petrol station, who decides to rob his employers but later finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason is not always a right one.

Speaking about the movie, the director says, “Ojukokoro was inspired by the state of events in Nigeria during 2014 elections with the general state of greed in the nation due to the upcoming elections. It is an ensemble cast movie that deals primarily with a heist, which is an avenue that is rarely explored in Nollywood Cinema.

“From the conception to execution, the movie took me three years to produce. I wrote the script when I was fresh from film school with little knowledge of how the Nigerian Film industry operates. It’s nice to finally have an end product after many years of dreaming and scheming,” he added.

Mr. Olaitan, who trained in Film Directing/Screen Writing Degree at the Colorado Film School, also disclosed that multiple Nigerian Production companies were involved in making the film a reality.

“It was created by Singularity Media in collaboration with House Gabriel Studios and BCI Studios. The movie will be premiered at different locations very soon before it proceeds on a long cinema run across over 30 theatres in Nigeria,” he said.