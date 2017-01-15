Muyiwa Ademola’s car gift, Chiwetalu Agu’s outburst, other top 5 trending Nollywood stories

Related News

Several Nollywood actors are in the news today for so many reasons. With so many goofs and cheers, our Nigerian movie stars never cease to entertain fans both on-screen and off-screen. From scandals, to controversies, and landmark achievements, here, we round up the top 5 stories making the rounds in Nollywoood today.

Toyin Aihmakhu’s ex-husband now dating another actress



Ever since recently rebranded Yoruba actress, Toyin Abraham’s marriage to actor Adeniyi Johnson crashed like a pack of badly stacked cards on August 2015, all eyes have been on them.

The marriage was contracted on July 3, 2013.

While Toyin is yet to find love, the same cannot be said of her ex-beau, Niyi.

The actor is said to be neck-deep in love with another actress, Seyi Edun. Despite rebuttals by the lovers, an Instagram post by popular Prophetess Mary Olanbiwoninu has confirmed their affair. The two lovebirds were seen receiving blessings from the prophetess who also doubles as their godmother. Mrs. Olanbiwoninu, shared a photo of the couple with the caption, ““’My favourite couple, if God be for us, who can be against us?”(sic).

Actor Muyiwa Ademola receives car and cash gifts from U.S based fan.



Respected Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola, who has been vacationing in the United States for a while, has recounted how a 14-year-old film, Ori, earned him a car and some undisclosed amount of money from a Houston Texas based fan, Tope Onileowo.

The actor who is one the most creative producers in the Yoruba film industry recounted on Instagram:

“ ORI” a 14 year old film that keep bringing me fortune. He is Apostle Tope Onileowo. He said he watched “ORI” for the first time about 4 months ago, he wept, started asking about me and God said he should give me some amount (in dollars), he started taking the money around with him because I was still in Naija then.

“We met when I got here and he gave me the money. Now he said God directed him to bless me with this car. Indeed God knows our inner thoughts. Please join me in thanking him and praying for his ministry Rock of Prayer Christian Centre in Houston TX. Much love sir.” (sic).”

Meanwhile, in the comment section on his Instagram handle, actress Bimbo Thomas revealed that Apostle Onileowo is her pastor. The actress was in Houston on maternity leave when she had her baby Jayden and stayed for some months before returning to Nigeria.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, denies knowing actor, Gideon Okeke.



Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has finally responded to the criticism he got from his colleague in the movie industry, Gideon Okeke, over his alleged extreme vulgarity in movies.

Agu said: “Let him leave the censors board to do their job, or does he work with them? Anybody can say anything or come to whatever conclusion they please. The viewers would judge whether I use vulgar words in movies or not. People who watch movies are the ultimate judges. I do not even know who Gideon Okeke is; I do not think I have ever heard his name. I have 47 awards to my name; and the second person behind me has not even got up to 10 awards. Two years ago, I took two cows to church to celebrate and thank God for giving me the highest number of awards in Africa. Secondly, I have done 727 productions. It is a rare record in Africa. I am also the current holder of the Best Veteran Actor award which was given to me in U.S.”

Controversial Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, now engaged



One of Nollywood’s most-talked about actresses, Daniella Okeke, is engaged to her U.S.-based lover. The buxom actress recently took delivery of a Range Rover Evoque car, a gift from her beau during the New Year celebration, which was a gift from her lover. She also posted another picture of her lover and announced that she was on her way to Houston, Texas, to see him. Shortly after, she posted a picture of an engagement ring, which she has been spotted wearing.

Tonto Dikeh’s husband buys son a 2017 GMC truck, ahead of his first birthday



Despite the crisis brewing in his 17-month-old marriage to controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill, has bought a 2017 GMC truck for their son, ahead of his first birthday. Social media had been agog with stories of cracks in her marriage and the supposed change of profile bio data on Instagram. Sources in Tonto’s camp claimed that, “they had a small issue but they don’t know if it would be resolved.”

While there has been no official statement from the couple, it has been rumoured that Tonto’s husband is having an affair with actress Rosaline Meurer and his Personal Assistant, Tomiwa. He was said to have gone on a three-week holiday with the actress in an African country.