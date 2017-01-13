Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh settle 3-year feud

Related News

Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson, settled their three-year feud on Friday.

Tonto extended an olive branch in an Instagram post in the early hours of Friday.

She wrote, “Good morning world, since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!!

“@mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago. I want to use this media to say I am so sorry. I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart. I had no right to say what I did; I totally disgraced myself with that.

“As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..

“I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy..

“We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong.

“I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!!

“Am not trying to be the better person, you deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God.. I found God and everything in my life changed, Let me tell you about him sometime..

“God bless you and yours!!! Happy New Year…

“Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill-mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!!”

Mercy replied her immediately, saying she forgave Tonto.

“@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holy spirit is true, because by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning. Am in shock.

“I always heard of what an Angel you are. Please, I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me.

“I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too.

“My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY.”

Following the reconciliation, Mercy is following Tonto on Instagram.

The grudge dates back to 2013 when Tonto called Mercy’s first child Purity, a “witch” after the latter resumed acting four months after giving birth to her first child, Purity, in the U.S.

Then, Tonto attacked Mercy on Twitter and claimed that Mercy’s husband pushed her immediately into acting because they were broke.

At first the actress cum singer, Tonto, tweeted “Nollywood Bridez marry horribly** #SHEBA#…Wen n if I give birth, God plz provide mii wit a husband dat can provide 4uz,Not 1 dat wld send mii bck to actin 2monthz after I born 2Huzzle’

Mercy, believing that Tonto was referring to her in the tweet, engaged Tonto in a twitter war – and then Tonto dropped the bigger shell bomb as she tweeted again.

“Every1 who comes to ma tl to Rant Abt ur FOOL MJ is a bigger baztard Dan SHE is coz I never cald no Bitch’z Name**F*ck U**”

As though that wasn’t hurtful enough, she took a very direct shot at Mercy:

“Bitch Lozt her Name, U gonno Uze mii az A come back???Naaahhhhh go Nurze Ur Witch Bitch** #StayBlessed.”

Meanwhile, trouble is brewing in Tonto’s 17-month-old marriage. Social media had been agog with stories of cracks in her marriage and the supposedly change of profile bio data on Instagram.

Sources in Tonto Dikeh’s camp claimed that, “they had a small issue but they don’t know if it would be resolved.”

While there has been no official statement from the couple, it has been rumoured that Tonto’s husband, Mr. Churchill, is allegedly having an affair with an actress, Rosaline Meurer, and his Personal Assistant, Tomiwa. He was said to have gone on a three-week holiday with the actress in an African country.