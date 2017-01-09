New Nollywood movie, King Invincible, screens in Lagos

Related News

A new Nollywood epic, King Invincible, recently premiered in Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, to a select audience.

The diverse selection of attendees at the screening which included Kate Henshaw, Shafy Bello, Segun Dada, Adunni Ade, Ifeanyi Ifan Michaels, and a host of others, gathered to enjoy the shockingly thick plot of the film, which is Femi Adisa’s first outing as a movie maker.

Sharing his experience with PREMIUM TIMES, the movie’s producer/director, Mr. Adisa, said, “I conceived the story as far back as 2003 but had to wait over 10 years for the resources to realise my vision. Shooting this movie was a seemingly impossible project. The shoot was threatened by bad weather and deadly reptiles because we shot deep in a forest.”

Starring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, and many other talented acts, the epic movie of love and war is set in the medieval Yoruba Kingdom.

In the movie, which was recently nominated in the Best Costume category at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award, Mike Abdul, who is better known for his Fuji leaning work as part of the gospel band, Midnight Crew, makes a stunning, confident film debut in his role as a monarch caught in between his duty to the crown and his love for his family.

It tells the story of a handsome warlord, “Taari” (Tope Tedela), who is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or forever be damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, ‘Adetiba’ (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, ‘Princess Morenike’ (Omowunmi Dada), who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and beyond limits to get the cure for her betrothed.