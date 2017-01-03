Veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche, Obi Madugbogu, critically ill, seek public support

Related News

Two veteran Nollywood actors, Prince James Uche and Obi Madugbogwu, are critically ill and require funds for necessary medical intervention.

Mr. Uche is presently hospitalised in Lagos due to high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney failure.

He has been ill for eight years and is currently bedridden at Godspower Hospital, 32 Road, C-Close, House 7, Festac Town, Lagos State, and has also lost his sight.

His son, Uche Jnr, made a passionate appeal to Nigerians on his Facebook page on January 1. His post read, “Living a happy life of contentment was our family’s greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed.

“Our lives and that of dad has been under the mercy of some Good Samaritans who have assisted us all these while in paying dad’s hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day; but today we’re helpless as the Samaritans say they’ve also run out of resources to continue dad’s treatment.

“Now we’re homeless and helpless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January the 3rd 2017 if no one harken to our cry.”

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES from a movie location in Awka, Anambra State, popular Nollywood actress, Ejiro Okurame, who is currently spearheading the fundraiser, said, the actor, is in dire need of funds to save his life.

She said, “ He has now gone blind due to high blood pressure and diabetes; been in the hospital for a year, nine months now, he needs to undergo an urgent kidney transplant and eye surgery in India which will cost about N15 million but he currently owes the hospital in Lagos about N2.5 million. We are pleading to Nigerians with please come to his aid.”

On the other hand, Mr. Madubogwu is lying critically ill at the Federal Medical Center at Railway Corporation, Ebute Meta, Yaba, Lagos. He recently came out of a coma after a battle with diabetic wound.

According to his wife, Ngozi Madugbogwu, his family has currently run short of funds to pay his medical bills, which cover surgery, tests, and medication.

“If the monies aren’t raised on time, his leg will be amputated to save his life. More so, he takes a pint of blood daily,” she said.

She said, “He needs our support urgently. Please no amount is too small. You can donate blood at the hospital. It’s really critical. He is currently in FMC inside Railway Corporation, Ebute Meta, YABA, Lagos.”

Ms. Okurame said her team was in the process of trying to raise the much needed funds for Mr. Madugbogwu, as well.

Mr. Madubogwu is popular for his role in movies including “Conspiracy” and “Battle of Masunga while Uche is famous for his roles in Igodo, Rituals and Oracle”.

Payment details for Mr. Madugbogwu is Obianuju Ngozi – Zenith Bank – 1003425591.

Mr. Madugbogwu can also be reached via his wife’s number +2347025002585.

For Prince James Uche, Account number ZENITH BANK I001063788