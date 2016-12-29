Actress Toyin Aimakhu rebrands, unveils new name

Related News

Controversial Yoruba actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has changed her name to Toyin Abraham.

Explaining the decision, the actress who is no stranger to scandals, said, “It is a family decision and I will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth”.

In addition, she now goes by the name Toyin Abraham on all her social media handles.

Although the actress declined speaking further about what necessitated the move, industry sources say the rebranding is as a result of the unpleasant occurrences in her personal life and career in 2016.

“Of all issues linked to her name in 2016, the shame of being associated with Seun Egbegbe is indescribable.

The robbery incident that involved Seun Egbegbe at the Computer Village in Lagos and the media reportage, which hinged headlines to her name, must have shamed the actress.

“Aside from that, the latest discovery of how she tried to cover up for Seun during his arrest at a GOTV dealer store in Ibadan was also shameful. She wants to start 2017 on a new note and a clean slate. All these media reports are affecting her career especially her image which has put a hold on her forging ahead especially in endorsement deals,” a source say.

Shortly before her messy romantic liaison with Egegbe made news headlines, the actress was embroiled in a messy separation scandal with her husband Adeniyi Johnson. The union, which was contracted on July 3, 2013, crashed like a pack of badly stacked cards on August 2015.

Egegbe and Toyin became an item almost immediately.

A highly celebrated Yoruba filmmaker, Egbegbe’s romance with the actress, shot him into prominence it made news headlines in every medium.