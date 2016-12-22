Arewa Music and Movie Awards call for entries

Related News

The organisers of Arewa Music and Movie Awards are announcing a call for entries for the fourth instalment of the award, which is billed to hold in 2017.

All movies, music or any materials/projects entries must be original or professionally adopted. Submission of entries ends February 5, 2017.

Founded in 2013, by CEMS Nigeria, the AMMA Award is an annual event designed to recognise outstanding achievements in movie, music, TV, radio, and untapped talents across Arewa, the Northern Nigeria.

The fourth season of AMMA will award artistes in 45 categories: 24 categories for movie, 13 for music and 8 people’s choice category, which is meant for online vote.

Some categories have also been modified and introduced to meet international award standards.

The new categories are Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, and Short Film.

For the music category, there are new classifications like Rookie artiste of the year, music producer roots and contemporary artiste of the year.

The People’s choice category has AMMA celebrity of the year awards for both male and female category.

In 2017, AMMA awards will also be recognizing and appreciating media stations that have been of tremendous support to the awards from season 1 till date. To this end, there will be a best radio station and best entertainment programme of the year both (radio and television) categories.

A statement by the organisers reads, “The Kannywood Industry is brimming with exciting talents, and CEMS Nigeria is aimed at contributing to the industry by not only giving the talents the medium to showcase their skills and passion, but by celebrating their achievements while also encouraging them to continue honing their crafts. The underlying idea of this award is to sustain the creative industry tempo among the players as this has been the driving force for Amma Awards.”

Interested artistes, producers, production companies or record labels are advised to pick their entry forms at Aisha Discounted Electronics No. 4 Zoo Road Opp. First Bank, Kano State.

The third season of Amma Award saw the likes of Ali Nuhu emerge the best actor with the film “Nasibi’’ while Nafisa Abdullahi won the best actress award for her role in the movie, “Da’iman.”