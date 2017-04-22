What you need to do to cure persistent bad breath – Expert

Related News

A dentist, Dr Shola Adeoye, has said that persistent bad breath was sign of poor oral hygiene.

Ms. Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

“Halitosis commonly known as bad breath, affects a lot of people at one point in their lives. It is an embarrassing odor that emerges from the mouth and is easily detected by others.

“Although, there are many causes of halitosis, in most cases people suffer from bad breath due to poor oral hygiene. This result in bacterial activity in the mouth that release substances such as volatile sulphur compounds,” she said.

The dentist said that quite surprisingly, some people with bad breath might not even know they have a problem until they were told.

“Bad breath is a common problem that can cause significant psychological distress.

“One way to check if you have halitosis is to lick your wrist, leave it dry and smell it, if the smell is bad you know that you have bad breath,” she said.

According to her, other potential causes of bad breath include smoking, dry mouth, systemic illnesses including throat and gastrointestinal disorders.

She advised that a person suffering from halitosis should have their teeth checked and cleaned professionally on a regular basis.

“The tongue is a primary source of bad breath; when food particles aren’t completely removed from the mouth, they collect bacteria on the tongue and around the gums.

“Regular professional cleanings can help to reduce bad breath; the dentist removes bacteria deposits on the teeth above and below the gum line.

“However, if after a routine examination and cleaning you still experience bad breath, the cause may be a medical disorder,” she said.

(NAN)