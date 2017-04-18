BBNaija: Olakunle Churchill gives TBoss, Bisola, Efe plot of land each

Related News

The top three Big Brother Naija finalists, Efe, Bisola and TBOSS, have each been gifted a plot of land by King Andrea Realtors.

The latter is a subsidiary of Big Church Group, which is owned by Olakunle Churchill.

Mr. Churchill is the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh. The plots of land are located in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The celebrity housemates expressed excitement with the gifts as BBNAIJA winner Ejeba Efe Michael thanked Mr. Churchill for his overwhelming benevolence.

Efe said, “Can this be real? I am truly blown away by this show of love and kindness from Dr. Churchill. Who I be to get land for Abuja?”

In a brief telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr. Churchill said he reached out to the finalists to reward them for making it to the finals and capturing the attention of the African continent for 78 days.

“The plots of land are the least I can do to boost their morale and also acknowledge their amazing talents. Each one of them is talented in more than one area and my company will continue to work with each of them in different capacities. The plots of lands is just the first step as there is more to come,’’ he said.

‎The brief presentation ceremony also had the Big Church Foundation ambassador, Praiz Adejo, in attendance with‎ some of the staff of the company.

Efe secured 57.61 per cent of votes to emerge winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Goobe’ reality TV show. The Warri-born up and coming rap artiste beat Bisola, who became the 1st runner up with 18.54 per cent of the vote at the grand finale.

Tboss scored 13.60 per cent to emerge the 2nd runner up; Debie-Rise 8.78 per cent, 3rd runner up: while Marvis scored 1.47 per cent.

Efe was given a new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million cash prize.

Efe and Bisola have already been as named brand ambassadors of Payporte online store.

While Olamide has reached out to Efe to record a track together, Bisola is set to feature in comedian, Ay’s next big budget movie.