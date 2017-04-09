BREAKING: Efe wins Big Brother Naija

Efe
Efe

Efe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria House, #BBNaija, which ended at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Efe beat the multi-talented Bisola to win the N25 million star prize, a brand new Kia Sorento SUV amongst other mouth-watering prizes.

Efe, an upcoming rap artiste, appeared to be the `favourite’ of so many Nigerian celebrities.

Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown, will perform at the grand finale.

At the last eviction, 11 million votes were recorded.

The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 began in January. It had seen the eviction of nine housemates, Bally, Bassey, CocoIce, Gifty, Kemen, Miyonse, Soma, ThintallTony and Uriel, Mavis, Debbie Rise and TBoss.

Two fake housemates Jon and Ese were also shown the door.

On Monday, all the surviving housemates took turns to thank Nigerians for spending their money to vote for them.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.