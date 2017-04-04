BBNaija: DebbieRise becomes head of house

Related News

DebbieRise, one of the housemates of the on-going Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) TV reality show, on Tuesday was “crowned” the new head of house for a day.

The position of was assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie’’, owner of the house.

DebbieRise was crowned the head by Bisola, the substantive head following a new rule by Biggie that the crown be passed among the housemates daily as the show comes to an end on Sunday, April 9.

DebbieRise, who is a strong ally of fellow housemat, Tboss, is the first housemate chosen for this week.

This comes after her recent fight with Bisola over a game tournament in the house.

Biggie had given the housemates a task to create a game tournament and after setting it all up, DebbieRise pushed for a change in the rules which Bisola immediately opposed.

They had engaged in a heated argument resulting in DebbieRise calling Bisola “senseless” and asking her to “keep shut.’’

Bisola did not take it lightly as she retorted and rounded up by telling DebbieRise to close her ears and be deaf.

DebbieRise is popular among viewers for her attachment to her guitar, her relationship with one of the evicted housemate Bassey.

She had come close to winning the Ultimate HoH task; however, a triumphant Efe held his spelt words and was pronounced the HoH for the fourth time in the show.

Bisola became the head of house after she luckily picked the balloon with the title, ‘Head of House’ in it during the final Head of House task.

Aside Efe and Bisola, other former Heads of House include ex – housemates CocoIce and Uriel (who was crowned by Efe as a birthday gift).

Others include ThinTallTony (who was Head of House two times in a row), Bassey and fake housemate Ese who have all been evicted.

The top five finalists competing for the grand prize of 25 million naira and a Kia Sorrento SUV are Bisola, Tboss, DebbieRise, Marvis and Efe. (NAN)