Bally evicted from Big Brother Naija

Bally, one of the housemates in the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Nigeria, has been evicted.

He was evicted on Sunday because he got the lowest votes cast by the public. Tboss had the highest votes followed closely by Debie Rise. Three other housemates shortlisted for eviction — Debie-Rise, Mavis and Tboss— all survived.

The Big Brother Naija finals is just a week away.

Bally’s eviction came as a huge surprise as none of the housemates saw it coming. In a brief chat with Ebuka, the anchor of the Sunday Live Eviction Show, Bally said he was excited to have remained in the show for this long.

“Bisola and I will always remain friends. The hardest part of being in BB Naija was being tolerant because I was living with total strangers in a house for 10 weeks. I want to consider a career in voice over,” he said.

The evicted housemate also said he never really connected with Tboss because she said he reminded her a lot about her ex-boyfriend the first time he stepped into the Big Brother House.

Bally while in the house was famous for his controversial relationship with Bisola, one of the housemates who has made it to the finals.

Those evicted before today were Coco Ice, Soma, Miyonse, Gifty, Uriel, TTT. Kemen, the eighth housemate who got the boot, was disqualified after breaking the house rule by fondling Tboss who was fast asleep beside him.

Also evicted were two fake housemates, Ese and Jon.

The remaining five housemates still in the race for the N25 million grand prize and a brand new SUV are Efe, Marvis, Bisola, Debie-Rise and Tboss.

Big Brother Naija reality show is aired in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.