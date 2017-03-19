Six trendy ways to rock your Ankara cold shoulder outfit

Related News

The cold shoulder trend has definitely come to stay. A modified version of the off -the -shoulder trend which was popular years back, it flatters just about any woman regardless of her age or size.

Nigerian designers are also creating beautiful cold shoulder designs using the popular Ankara and lace fabric.

A cold shoulder outfit is perfect for outdoor events and it is very easy to accessorise.

Not sure about how to rock the trend? The following images will serve as a guide.