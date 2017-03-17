How I survived after my car went up in flames – Former Nigeria beauty queen

Related News

Ex-beauty queen and owner of Rikaoto By Me fashion line, Mariam Elisha, said she is yet to recover from trauma after her car went up in flames on Eko Bridge, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

he Kebbi-State born fashion entrepreneur narrowly escaped death after her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon caught fire while she was in transit.

According to Miss Elisha, onlookers drew her attention to the fire because she was in transit and totally oblivious of it.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that she attempted to stop the car immediately but the brakes would not work.

“When the car began to slow down, I attempted to park it and open the door but it wouldn’t open until people came to help me out before the fire spread to every part of the car,” she recalled.

Speaking further, she added, “I am still in shock and afraid to sit behind the wheels, let alone drive my car because the memories of the accident keeps flashing right before my eyes.

“I saw death staring back at me. I didn’t believe that I would die in that fire because I was ready to kill the death before it gets to me.

“When I was trying to open the door and it would not bulge, I started calling Jesus to save me. At first people were scared to come close to the car because the fire was too much.

“It was when someone noticed I was inside and was struggling to get out that the person raised alarm that someone was inside. They broke the window and helped me open the door. I thank God for my life.”

She said the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon that was razed was worth N43 million.

A renowned model, she founded the Rikaoto by ME fashion brand in 2009, two years after being crowned Miss Valentine. She was also named one of the 20 most influential pageant personalities in Nigeria.