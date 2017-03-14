Evicted #BBNaija housemate, Gifty, finally admits marriage

Related News

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate (#BBNaija), Gifty Brian (Ajumobi) popularly known as “Gifty’’ in the on-going reality TV show on Tuesday admitted that she was once married after several denials.

Before her eviction, a man who identified himself as Augustine Akuna, who claimed to be a cousin to her supposed husband, released photos of Gifty’s wedding.

Gifty, who was evicted from the reality show on Day 28, in a series of interviews, denied ever being married, stressing that the rumour would only make her more famous.

But now, the 23-year-old actress, in an interview with Hiptv, said the period she was married was a dark period in her life that she would not want to go back to.

She said, “I will say it here and now that the marriage issue was kind of real; I was once married, it was a dark part of my life that I don’t want to ever go back to.

“My advice to every young girl out there; before you go into a marriage, you have to be physically, mentally, emotionally and physiologically matured because I was naive,” she said.

Akuna had accused the former housemate of deceiving her fans by claiming that she was not married.

He further alleged that the couple had irreconcilable differences over Gifty’s “cheating lifestyle while still in her husband’s house.’’

Gifty, who had a controversial time in the house with her string of kisses, multinational accent and comments about not knowing Nigerian celebrities, Falz and Banky W, left the house empty handed.

She was the fourth to be evicted from the show after Soma, Miyose and Coco Ice. (NAN)