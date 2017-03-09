Daddy Showkey ‘starts new Ajegunle home’

Related News

Veteran Nigerian Dancehall star, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, says he has commenced the building of his first home in Ajegunle, a Lagos suburb.

“Today I Start My House. In AJ and the Great Pastor Sunny came to bless the house,” the artiste wrote on Instagram, accompanying a short video.

The development is coming 24 years after he moved out of Ajegunle, where he was born and raised.

When PREMIUM TIMES called the singer, he declined to comment.

The Ghetto Soldier as Daddy Showkey is popularly called moved from Ajegunle to a three-bedroom apartment in Ojodu where he lived before completing his own home.

He completed his current residence, an all-marble mansion in Victory Estate, Ojodu, in 2010. He had been building the edifice for six years.

Built on two plots of land, the property was said to have cost the artiste about N86 million. The building boasts a penthouse, a basement, a recording studio, a gym and a massive swimming pool.

Daddy Showkey’s all-marble Ojodu Mansion

Of all his Ajegunle contemporaries namely Daddy Fresh, Sexy Pretty, Cashman Davies, Angel Zig Zag, the 46-year-old singer is the most accomplished of the lot.

In the last few days, the artiste has been sharing images of his music memorabilia with his over 44 thousand Instagram fans. One of the outstanding images was that of his first car, a Mercedes-Benz 190.

Daddy Showkey’s music career suffered a setback in 2007 following an accident that adversely affected his spine. The incident forced the fun-loving singer to quit the music scene for a while.

Just as he was planning a big come-back, he was forced to quit the scene for a second time after he narrowly escaped the assassin’s bullet two times in 2011.

Even though the artiste may not be as popular as was in the 1990s, his loyalty to his Ajegunle roots has never been in doubt. He has over the years proven himself a worthy ambassador of of A.J City as Ajegunle is popularly called, by using his music to draw attention to its potentials and the condition of the residents.

Unfortunately, Ajegunle no longer boasts talented artistes it once produced such as Cashman Davies, Baba Fryo, Daddy Fresh, Mad Melon and Mountain Black, except the rave of the moment, Oristefemi.

His foray into the entertainment circuit began in 1976 when from an acrobat entertaining people from street to street for a small fee. He delved into other forms of entertainment such as dancing and singing.