Kemen disqualified from #BBNaija

IMG_20170305_212302

Kemen, one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series.

He was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before performing the act on Saturday night.

This happened after he recently expressed his feelings for another housemate Uriel.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.