Toke replies estranged hubby over N100 million lawsuit

Popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa, in her recent Vlog series titled “Daddy issues” spoke about the lawsuit filed against her by estranged husband, Maje Ayida.

The radio girl, who is currently on a book tour in London, said, “As you guys might have heard, there’s a lot going on in the news and the little that I have, let’s just hope I have it after a while. For all the people that reached out to me, my lawyers are on it. Pity me, I hope I’ll still have the little money that I have now, at the end of the N100m law suit. I don’t think you have anything to worry about, that’s all I’ll say. It is what it is. It’s going to be a very interesting year. I don’t believe in court of opinion and what is out there because people are going to have opinions regardless, so I have nothing to say about that.

“I was with someone who knew that I did this vlog for a living didn’t put that into consideration when he decided to step out from what we had having a child out of wedlock with some else. The marriage failed publicly resulted to a lot of people saying you sit here week after week giving us relationship advice meanwhile yours didn’t work. I feel like it’s blessing because I have been in a relationship before and it failed publicly,” she said.

Mr. Ayida hired Carter-Ruck, a top UK firm that specialises in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC and Simon Cowell.

He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria to sue his estranged wife over her tell-all book “On Becoming”. He declared the book was an “exaggerated fabrication.”

He has also asked Toke to stop the sales of the book and all forms of promotional activities.

According to Maje, it is untrue that he gave Toke a Sexually Transmitted Disease in the past or at any stage in their relationship. It is also “highly misleading” for Toke’s book to allege that Maje “did not financially contribute adequately” to their marriage.

It was stated that if Toke fails to retract her published words and apologise to Maje Ayida in three national dailies, it “will result in the commencement of legal action.” The letter of warning was sent to Toke Makinwa on December 23, 2016.