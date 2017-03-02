Former U.S. Vice President Biden’s son Hunter romances late brother’s widow

Related News

Former U.S Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, 47, is in a romantic relationship with his late brother’s grieving wife, Hallie, 43.

Hallie and Hunter connected after Beau, former attorney general of Delaware, sadly passed away in May 2015. He died of brain cancer.

According to pagesix.com, Hunter is still married to his estranged wife, Kathleen, but the family is apparently totally okay with the new romance.

Hunter, separated from his wife, Kathleen, 48, in 2015, a source revealed Wednesday. The split had never been made public before.

He has now taken up with his brother’s 43-year-old widow, the couple said in a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Meanwhile, the former VP Joe Biden was quoted as saying, “we are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness.”

“They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” he said.

Hunter Biden was on one side of his brother Beau’s widow Hallie and Joe Biden on the other as his coffin was put into a hearse.

